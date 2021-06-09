Michigan man gets decades in prison for sex crimes involving young boys

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. – A Michigan man will serve more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving pre-teen boys, authorities said.

Michael Clune, of Houghton Lake, was charged with aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a felony. The first charge carries a sentence of 145 months to 25 years, and the second carries a sentence of 140 months to 20 years.

Officials said Clune faced charges in Roscommon and Shiawassee counties after criminal sexual conduct involving multiple pre-teen boys.

Clune first pleaded guilty in March to the Shiawassee County charges, according to authorities. He was sentenced in April to 25-40 years in prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Clune was sentenced Tuesday (June 8) in Roscommon County. His charges will run concurrently, and he has credit for 251 days served.

“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Nessel said.

A third, related case is being handled by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office, officials said. That case is ongoing.