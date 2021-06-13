Northville Township police seek missing 13-year-old

Police did not release the child's name.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the boy went missing from the area of Sheldon and Seven Mile roads. The Northville Township Department of Public Safety said there will be an increased police presence in the area due to the search for the child.

Police said he was last seen wearing dark pants, dark shirt, dark shoes, a Detroit Lions hat and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports