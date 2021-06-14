1 killed, 2 injured in Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Highland Park early Monday morning.

Officials say at around 4 a.m., a triple shooting occurred on Geneva Street near 2nd Avenue.

One person, a female, was killed in the shooting. Two males were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, but their conditions are currently unknown. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police say no one is in custody as of 7:47 a.m. Monday. No additional details have been released at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as the story develops.

Related: Man living in Michigan killed in Texas shooting that wounded 14

Ad

More: Local news