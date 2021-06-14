Oak Park resident, University of Michigan graduate killed in Austin mass shooting

DETROIT – A young Oak Park man died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police announced Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.

The Oak Park resident’s family is working on making funeral arrangements.

The victim lived on a quiet street in Oak Park. He had gone to Austin to meet a high school friend and found himself in the middle of a mass shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties. Chacon said both suspects are male, but declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we’re still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” Chacon said.

According to family members, officers put Kantor into a police car and rushed him to the hospital. Kantor died from his wounds on Sunday.

The Kantor family wants us to know about their loved one. They say he grew up in Airmont, New York, came to Michigan for college, first at Michigan State University where he earned a computer engineering degree and then went on to the University of Michigan.

The Kantor family put out the following statement on the tragedy.

“While continuing his education at the University of Michigan he bought his first house and received his masters degree in business. He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford Motor Company working as a product manager. He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams,” read the Kantor family statement.

Ford Motor Company put out a statement Monday that read, “We were shocked and saddened to learn about the death of a Ford colleague as a result of the Austin shooting. We are providing support to his family and colleagues.”

1 arrested, second suspect still at large

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after the mass shooting.

The Austin Police Department said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.

