LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Aleksandar Televski.

According to the Livonia Police Department, Televski was reported missing at about 4 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the 32900 block of Brookside Circle.

Police said Televski, who is reported to be bipolar, is driving a gray Honda Pilot, license plate No. DUA7428.

Aleksandar Televski Age 45 years old Height 5′11″ Weight 260 pounds

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

