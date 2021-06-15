Local 4 News at Noon -- June 15, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Ford’s revived Bronco rolls off assembly line and heads to dealerships nationwide

The 2021 Ford Bronco is rolling off the line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant and the new two-door and four-door Bronco models are on their way to Ford dealerships nationwide. According to Ford, more than 125,000 Bronco orders have been placed for the Built Wild and always 4x4 SUV. A total of more than 190,000 reservations have been placed in the U.S. and Canada as of Tuesday (June 15).