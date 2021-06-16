Macomb County father kills daughter’s boyfriend for assaulting her, police say

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County father shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend for assaulting her earlier in the night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday (June 16) at the Prentiss Apartments on Prentiss Street in Harrison Township, authorities said.

Deputies said they were called to the apartment complex, where they found Jomarr Pye, 43, of Harrison Township, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 66-year-old Harrison Township man was performing chest compressions on Pye, but officials pronounced Pye dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Pye had been out with his girlfriend -- the 66-year-old man’s daughter -- earlier in the evening. Pye assaulted his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Pye’s girlfriend returned to the apartment complex, where she has been living for several weeks, officials said. She told her father about the assault, and he got into an argument with Pye outside the apartment complex, police said.

Everyone involved in this incident live at the Prentiss Apartments, according to officials.

During the argument, the 66-year-old shot Pye one time in the chest with a 9 mm handgun, police said.

The 66-year-old man was taken into custody and is cooperating with deputies, they said. Police recovered the weapon and said the man has a valid concealed pistol license.

He is being held at the Macomb County Jail without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.