Michigan AG Dana Nessel: Watch out for scam phone calls claiming to be from health departments

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert Wednesday and warned residents to beware of scammers claiming to be a representative from the “U.S. Department of Health Insurance Plans for Citizens.”

“Bad actors continue to take advantage of this pandemic by any means possible,” Nessel said. “Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from state, local, or federal health departments offering discounted health insurance. The latest scam uses President Biden’s new healthcare policy in an effort to obtain your personal information like a social security number or Medicare number.”

Hang up if they claim to be from a government agency and:

offer a new medical plan enrollment by asking for your current insurance information;

make threats (like that your existing coverage will be cancelled) or rush you to make a decision; or

attempt to obtain banking information from you.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, if you’re concerned that a call from a local health department may be a scam, write down the name and number of the person who called you, then reach out to your local health department to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

The Department of Attorney General provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime.

Those who wish to make a report about these calls can do so by contacting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. A complaint can be filed online at mi.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.

