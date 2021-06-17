Detroit Police Department looks to boost ranks with hiring events

DETROIT – According to a survey by the National Police Foundation, 86% of America’s police departments are facing staffing shortages.

Detroit police are working to change that and they hope a new hiring blitz will help bolster the force. The hiring event begins on the Juneteenth weekend.

“You can hear a lot of things being on the outside, but once you get on the inside you get a different picture looking out,” Ignacio Hood, with the Detroit Police Department, said.

It’s only been three weeks, but Ignacio Hood said he loves working for the Detroit Police Department. The 29-year-old has specific reasons why he wanted to join the force.

“I always had a big passion for helping people,” Hood said. “Pioneer for positive change.”

Detroit police are looking to hire more people and it’s holding a 12-week hiring event starting Friday (June 18). Detroit police Lt. Sharon McClure has been with the department for 20 years. She said there are a number of positions available and it’s easy to qualify.

The hiring event kicks off at the Detroit Police Department Juneteenth event at the Public Safety Headquarters in Downtown Detroit at 3 p.m.

Hiring events will happen for the next 11 weekends at precincts across the city.

Click here to learn more about Detroit Police Department careers.