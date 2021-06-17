Rock ‘n’ Rides festival kicks off in Royal Oak Thursday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Rock ‘n’ Rides carnival is making a triumphant return to downtown Royal Oak this weekend.

The outdoor festival will feature carnival rides, food, music and a block party from Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20.

The event, which debuted in 2019 but didn’t take place last year amid the pandemic, is also partnering with Henry Ford Health System to offer a mobile COVID vaccine clinic with incentives.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 17 in the parking lot east of The Rock on 3rd (112 E Third Street). Free admission tickets will be given to anyone who receives a vaccine at the clinic, as well as a wristband for free rides on any day of the festival or two free tickets to the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival on Labor Day weekend.

“Rock ‘n’ Rides signals hope and a sense of normalcy. People are eager to return outdoors for community events, and we’re happy to deliver that and still have safety protocols in place,” said event producer, Jon Witz. “The event is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to feature local musicians, entertainers and food trucks, all excited to get back to work and recover from challenges of the past year.”

Those who aren’t vaccinated will be encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance throughout the event. Food and drink staff will be required to wear masks while serving.

The festival opens to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, and admission is $5. Festival entrance is free on Friday until 5 p.m. and will be $5 after that. Children under 3 years old can enter the festival for free anytime throughout the weekend.

Wristbands for carnival rides can be purchased during the festival for $18 per person on June 17, and for $28 on June 18-20. Individual tickets for rides range from $3 to $6. Officials say $1 from the sale of each wristband will go to Open Hands Food Pantry in Royal Oak and Forgotten Harvest.

Parking structures will offer two hours of free parking, and then will cost 75 cents per hour after that. Parking is free all day on Sunday, June 20. Further details and parking locations can be found on the Rock ‘n’ Rides website right here.

A schedule for the festival’s music events can be found below.

Rock ‘n’ Rides Royal Oak Music Schedule

House of Dank DJ Stage, Soaring Eagle Rock Stage:

Friday, June 18

House of Dank DJ Stage

4-5 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

6-7 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

8-9 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

10-11 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

5-6 p.m . Church Mice (Alt Rock/Radio Rock)

7-8 p.m. Raye Williams (Pop Rock/Soul)

9-10 p.m. Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Saturday, June 19

House of Dank DJ Stage

2-3 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

4-5 p.m. DJ Dav (City Air Detroit) (Dance Remix)

6-7 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

8-9 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

10-11 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Acoustic Ash (Singer/Songwriter)

1-2 p.m. Jibs Brown & The Jambros (Bluesy Rock)

3-4 p.m. Inohs Sivad (Funk/Rock/Soul)

5-6 p.m. Mac Saturn (Rock ‘n’ Roll)

7-8 p.m. Damon Terrell (Funk Rock/Latin Jazz

9-10 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

Sunday, June 20

House of Dank DJ Stage

3-4 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

5-6 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

7-8 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

9-10 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Lilly MacPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

12:45 p.m.–1:30 p.m. Wiltsie’s Songwriters (Singer/Songwriter)

2-3 p.m. Detroit Trouble (Blues Rock)

4-5 p.m. Frame 42 (Rock/Classic Rock)

6-7 p.m. Corktown Popes (Caledonian Rock & Soul)

8-9 p.m. Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

Flagstar Family Stage

Thursday, June 17

2:30 p.m.–3:05 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Into The Pit

3:20 p.m.–3:55 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Unity

4:10 p.m.–4:45 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Neon Brown

5 p.m.-5:35 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: DSRP Jazz Band

5:50 p.m.–6:25 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Drawing Straws

6:40 p.m.–7:30 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Mixed Vibes

Friday, June 18

Noon Kevin Devine Music Show

1 p.m. Rosco the Clown

2 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3 p.m. Kevin Devine Music Show

4 p.m. Rosco the Clown

5 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6 p.m. Rosco the Clown

Saturday, June 19

Noon Kevin Devine Music Show

1 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

2 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

3 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

4 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

5 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

6 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

Sunday, June 20

Noon Juggler Tim Salisbury

1 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

3 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

4 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

6 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

Arts & Scraps kids area

Thursday, June 17

2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, June 18

2 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Noon-6 p.m.

