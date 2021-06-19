Body of Southfield man recovered from Genesee County millpond

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team and Michigan State Police troopers located the body of a drowning victim in the Atlas Millpond Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the body of Southfield resident NaQuan Khalid-William Baker was found at about 1:30 p.m., roughly 50 feet from shore.

According to authorities, three people fishing Thursday night when their boat capsized. Police said the survivors attempted to help Baker swim to shore, but lost sight of him.

