Livonia sounds emergency sirens during severe thunderstorms

LIVONIA, Mich. – The city of Livonia’s emergency sirens were sounded Sunday night as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

The city released a statement offering some clarity to residents who were concerned the sirens were sounded due to a tornado. There were no tornado sightings in Livonia on Sunday. No tornado warnings or watches were in effect.

“Due to worsening weather conditions the emergency sirens were activated. There have been NO tornado sightings in Livonia,” reads the statement from the city.

Livonia was among dozens of southeastern Michigan communities under a severe thunderstorm watch and warning Sunday night. There were no tornado watches or warnings issued in the Metro Detroit region, but there were tornado warnings further to the west of Metro Detroit in the Coldwater, Mich. region.

Ad

Read more about when and why emergency sirens are sounded during severe weather in Michigan here.

More: Weather Center -- weather headlines and forecasts