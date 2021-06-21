Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring more storms

Sunday evening’s severe storms produced wind damage in some spots, and scattered flooding in others, with DTE reporting power outages as a result. Another line of storms (as of the time I am writing this, 3:00 a.m.) is heading eastward and will affect southeast Michigan between now and 6:00 a.m. These storms will be strong to possibly severe and, accordingly, the Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas generally near and south of M-59 until 6:00 a.m.

Once these storms move out, we’ll have nothing more than scattered light showers ahead of the approaching potent cold front, which should cross the area late-morning through early-afternoon, and should end the showers once it’s east of us. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius) east of US-23 and low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) west of US-23 ahead of the front, and then fall after it passes by…we’ll be down into the mid to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon / early evening, and you’ll also notice the humidity dropping as well.

Southwest wind will shift to the west near the front, and then to the northwest behind the front, and blow at 15 to 20 mph, so it’ll be a breezy day.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius), and even colder in our typically coldest rural areas away from the Urban Heat Island. Northwest wind diminishing to 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly sunny to start on Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers possible as a weak upper level disturbance crosses lower Michigan. High only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). By the way, in case you’re wondering, that won’t be anywhere close to the June 22nd record coldest high temperature, which was 56 degrees (13.5 degrees Celsius), set in 1878.

Scattered showers diminish, then skies become mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, with just the slight chance for a brief, light afternoon shower. Highs rebound back into the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Friday could start dry, but showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop at some point. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weather pattern becomes a little uncertain as we head into the weekend, but right now it appears that we’ll have some showers still in the area Saturday, with (hopefully) partly sunny skies developing on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and in the low 80s (27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Stay tuned…

Show Your Stripes Day

Today is Show Your Stripes Day. TV meteorologists all around the world are showing this visual, the concept of which was devised by Dr. Ed Hawkins, a climatologist in the United Kingdom. Each stripe on this graphic shows Michigan’s annual temperature each year from 1895 (left) to the present. Blue stripes represent an annual temperature that was below average, and orange and red stripes are years with above average temperatures. Notice the trend? You are seeing visual evidence of the strong warming directly affecting Michigan’s climate.