Rokerthon returns: Al Roker to host an online weather reporting relay

Monday, June 21st, Rokerthon returns to forecast your summer of fun.

Join Al as he attempts to set the record for the World’s Longest Online Weather Reporting Video Relay.

The TODAY team will mark the first day of summer and the Reopening of America by spreading out across the country and showcasing iconic destinations welcoming back visitors.

Across TODAY and streaming on TODAY All Day, you can watch as Al virtually visits each corner of the United States, including Detroit, meeting the people and visiting places that make the nation unique.

50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Al to provide the live national weather report, in an attempt at a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live.

Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux will help Al’s attempt during the 8 a.m. hour.

Click here to watch the record attempt!

Rokerthon first debuted in 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for 34 hours.