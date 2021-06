EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Andrew Michael Paul, 23, of Eaton Rapids Township was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and charged with homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

The suspect faces charges in connection with the death of Carl Florian, 80, of Eaton Rapids Township.

He was not granted bond, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

