Man has surprise encounter with woman days after his crutch was taken, used as weapon in Greektown fight

Amputee has surprise encounter with woman who took his crutch during fight

DETROIT – A man who had his leg amputated due to a battle with Osteosarcoma experienced one night in Greektown that he’ll never forget.

The crutch Andrew Samuels uses to get around was taken and used as a weapon in a fight nearby. He came face-to-face with the woman days later.

“It was one of those moments where we’re just like, hold on wait a minute, wait a minute,” he said.

Samuels said it was the last thing he expected to happen while having a night out in Greektown. One of his forearm crutches was taken by a woman fighting with another person.

“Yeah, this is one of those things where I’m just like ... Do you wrestle somebody? Do you leave it alone?” Samuels said.

In a video, Samuel can be seen trying to get his crutch back without being struck.

Days later, the woman approached him.

“I was walking home with a friend not too far from where the incident happened and this young lady from across the street saw me and flagged me down, and I looked across the street and I said ‘I know exactly who this is,’” he said. “She had this white rose in her hand and she said ‘Hey I want to give you this.’”

Samuels gave her a hug and accepted her apology.

“It was just really special. We all have choices in our life. We all have our low moments in life. It’s what you do afterwards that’s very important,” he said.

Samuels said the incident is not stopping him from enjoying Downtown Detroit, and he plans on going out as often as possible.

