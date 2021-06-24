Man released on bond in Livonia case caught coercing minors for pictures on Snapchat, police say

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was released on bond in a Livonia case last year was caught coercing minors for pictures on Snapchat, officials said.

Michael Lucas was charged in 2020 with interfering with electronic communications and using a computer to commit a crime in Livonia, according to records.

He was given a $10,000, 10% bond, so he paid $1,000 and was released, records show.

Then, Lucas was caught soliciting minors for pictures on Snapchat in Brownstown Township, according to authorities.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abuse activity, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime -- 20 years to life, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime -- 10-20 years.

Officials said Lucas didn’t have any physical contact with minors and that all communication was via Snapchat. The victims were all minors from Michigan, authorities said.

He was arraigned last week and is due to return to court June 29 for a status conference in the Brownstown Township case.

Lucas was ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18 years old or use electronic devices.