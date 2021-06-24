Video: Hudson’s site skyscraper begins to take shape as steel structure installation begins

DETROIT – Steel structures have begun to be installed at the Hudson’s site skyscraper Thursday.

According to Bedrock, the steel structure will be built over the next nine months with 30-40′ of steel erected every 3-4 weeks. The installation will include more than 6,500 tons of steel and 100,000 bolts.

In 2017, developer Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock broke ground on what at the time was expected to become Detroit’s tallest building upon completion.

However, in 2019 Bedrock said it scrapped plans for a public observation deck, so it’s possible the new building will not reach the initial estimate of 734-feet, which would’ve been taller than the Renaissance Center.

The new skyscraper is being built on the site of the famous Hudson’s building. Hudson’s Department Store still brings back memories for many who grew up in the Detroit area.

The famous store sat in the heart of downtown Detroit, on Woodward and Gratiot avenues from 1911 to 1998, when it was demolished. It was eventually the tallest department store in the world.

Hudson's Department Store building in Detroit. (HistoricDetroit.Org/Burton)

The store opened in 1911, and by 1954, Hudson’s had sales of more than $163 million ($1.28 billion today). As Detroit’s population began to decline, so did popular businesses around the city.

Hudson’s closed its doors on Jan. 17, 1983, after more than 90 years. The company’s corporate offices remained in the building, with about 1,200 employees.

