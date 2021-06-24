Warren police launch program to create a more diverse department

City of Warren adopts new plan to boose diversity of its police force

WARREN, Mich. – Police in Warren are starting a new diversity and inclusion program in an effort to hire more diverse police officers.

This effort was announced just days after a Warren police officer was fired over a racist Facebook post. The program was announced during the State of the City Address presented by Mayor James R. Fouts.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer announced that a police officer was been fired after making racially inflammatory comments on the social media platform. In his comments, the now-former officer reportedly claimed that Black people are the most racist in the world, they are all lost, Black on Black crime is beyond repair, Black men don’t support their children and more hateful rhetoric. He ended the comment by saying that he was glad he wasn’t born Black, because he’d kill himself.

Fred Stempin has lived in Warren for 61 years. He grew up in the house he lives in now and has watched his neighborhood and the city change over the years.

“Warren is a diverse community,” Stempin said. “The police force should mimic the population.”

Stempin said diversity is a good thing. Warren police said they want to make sure the department matches the community it is meant to serve.

“It’s a new division. Professional Standards Division. It’ll be headed by a new captain, Captain Bill Reinklen. It’ll entail the accreditation of the department, more depth in training, as far as bias training, cultural diversity training,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Dwyer said he is hopeful the new program will be a learning experience for everyone. He wants his department to accurately portray the city his officers serve.

Dwyer said he’s looking to hire at least 20 minority officers. They’re wanting to hire at least 12 officers by the middle of July.

