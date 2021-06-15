Warren police officer under investigation for racist comments on Facebook

WARREN, Mich. – A man identified as a Warren police officer took to Facebook on a local media story and proceeded to make racially inflammatory comments.

He got into a war of words with another poster who was so incensed by what she saw she did an online search and discovered that he works for the Warren Police Department.

In the post, he claims Black people are the most racist in the world, they are all lost, Black on Black crime is beyond repair, Black men don’t support their children and continues on, ending it with saying he was glad he wasn’t born Black because he’d kill himself.

Tamia Brooks was appalled by what she was seeing, screen captured it and sent it to the Warren Police Department Monday morning before the original poster deleted it all.

Brooks said the department was responsive and got back to her immediately.

“I was like ‘Wow, he really said all this stuff and he really thinks this,’” she said. “This is a cop. You are supposed to protect us. I don’t know if it’s just him who really thinks this about us.”

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirms the department was made aware Monday and an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

