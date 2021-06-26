Warren mayor talks city, county partnership amid pandemic in annual State of the City address

WARREN, Mich. – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts applauded the partnership between the city and Macomb County in their response to the coronavirus pandemic at the annual State of the City address Thursday.

“Because of strong leaderships, because of strong partnerships, we were able to overcome the worst pandemic in this century,” Fouts said, mentioning partnerships with

Additionally, Fouts announced an upcoming full-service hotel as well as a revitalized downtown Warren. The project would be at no cost to residents, the mayor said, and expected to include the Warren Towne Center featuring mixed-use development and about 300 lofts.

Fouts said the project is expected to create hundreds of permanent and 1,000 construction jobs.

Other highlights from the State of the City address include:

Announcement of a $2 million skate park and bike pump track

Butterfly Gardens at every city park and city buildings

A GPS system which residents can watch in where the snowplows are in real time

A text message alert system which city departments will notify residents of emergencies via cellphone, home phone or email

New Professional Standards Division in the Warren Police Department and increase neighborhood patrols and body cameras

COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to the homebound residents in a partnership with the state of Michigan

