Live Stream: Officials hold briefing after building collapse near Miami Beach

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

MIAMI – Florida rescuers and authorities are responding to a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach.

The briefing is being held after major revelations were reported Saturday morning.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, June 26.

The oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report on the building.

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through the rubble of the building in an effort to find any of the 159 people who remain unaccounted for after its collapse. At least four people were killed.

DETAILS: Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse

