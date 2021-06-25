Metro Detroit athletes compete to earn a place at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic trials continue on the track in Oregon and on the mat in Saint Louis.

With less than a month to go before the Opening Ceremonies, the heat really is on and there are athletes from Metro Detroit to root for all weekend long.

Hobbs Kessler is a high school graduate who broke a 20-year-old record in the 1500 meter. His time qualified him to compete at the Olympic trials in Oregon.

The 18-year-old won his heat at Hayward Field and moves on to the semifinals on Friday night. His teammate, Mason Ferlic, a graduate of the University of Michigan, competes in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

“We’ve done the training. We’ve done the work. I know where my fitness is at, mentally I know I’m ready to compete. It will be magic at Hayward Field,” Ferlic said.

Freddie Crittenden III competes in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. The Utica High School graduate trains in Arizona.

“Whatever happens I just know I’m gonna have to be really, really happy with me putting my best foot forward and knowing that with regards to what happens, like my family, my friends got my back,” Crittenden said.

In St. Louis, the gymnastic Olympic trials focus on the women on Friday. All eyes are on Simone Biles.

The men compete again on Saturday. Former University of Michigan athlete Sam Mikulak is going for his third Olympics. Two other University of Michigan athletes are also trying to make the team: Cameron Bock and Paul Juda.

When it’s all over, five men and six women will be named to the U.S. Olympic team this weekend.

