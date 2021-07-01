16-year-old helps clean up walking trail in Troy in effort to earn rank of Eagle Scout

TROY, Mich. – Rhett Warner, 16, didn’t let COVID stop him from trying to earn the title of Eagle Scout.

Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout isn’t easy when there isn’t a pandemic. It’s a high honor and scouts have a time limit to execute their project before they hit a certain age.

The walking trail at Huber Park near the Aquatic Center in Troy looks amazing, but that wasn’t always the case. Community members have worked hard to reclaim it from the woods and one of those people is Rhett Warner.

Rhett needed to complete his Eagle Scout project before he turned 18 and there was a lot of work to be done. The moment the world started reopening he got to work. He held bottle drives, fundraisers and put in the work himself.

The City of Troy is appreciative of his passion and 13 out of the 18 stations have been fixed up so far.

