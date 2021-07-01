Police seek man accused of setting truck ablaze on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man accused of setting a vehicle on fire last week on Detroit’s east side.

According to Detroit police, a man approached a parked vehicle in the 3800 block of Talbot Street on the morning of June 24. The suspect poured an unknown substance onto the vehicle and then set it on fire.

See video of the suspect and the incident above.

The man fled the scene as the car was set ablaze. Police say he was wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Division at 313-596-2940, or the Arson’s Tip Line at 313-628-2900.

