Deputies search for suspect in connection to firebombing of Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to the firebombing of a Pontiac home.

The incident happened at about 2:48 a.m. on June 29 in the 100 block of West Kennet Road.

Deputies said the home was occupied by four adults at the time. No one was injured.

“We are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation as this criminal act could have led to the death of four people,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “We are actively seeking the person responsible for this and encourage anyone who may have information about this reprehensible crime to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.”

Officials said the suspect is believed to have used a one-gallon plastic gas container to construct a Molotov cocktail and throw it against the side of a home under a second-floor bedroom. Residents inside were awakened by a fire alarm and discovered the fire in the front of the house.

Damage is estimated to be about $50,000. Vinyl siding from the ground level to the second-floor window was damaged as well as the frame of the first-floor window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800--44-ARSON. A $5,000 reward is being offered from the Detroit Crime Commission for information leading to an arrest.

