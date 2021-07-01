Rusty water investigation in 3 Detroit neighborhoods expands to Grosse Pointe Woods

DETROIT – An investigation into rust-colored water coming out of taps in three Detroit neighborhoods has expanded to include Grosse Pointe Woods.

Residents and businesses in the eastside neighborhoods of Cornerstone Village, East English Village and Morningside in District 4 are reporting brown, rusty water in their taps and toilets.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) is currently investigating to uncover the cause. The rust color is due to a disruption in the water pipes serving these neighborhoods causing sediment to enter the customer taps.

Residents are advised not to use the water for drinking, washing clothes or dishes.

Watch the full report in the video above.