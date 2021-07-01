Sweet Mitten Dreams helps people create the parties they want

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The couple who owns and runs Sweet Mitten Dreams said the idea for the business came to them during the COVID pandemic.

Julie McInerney and Danny McInerney opened their party planning company as a way to lift spirits during the pandemic. Now that restrictions have been lifted and a vaccine is available their business is booming.

“Both my husband and I were at home together and we just looked at each other one day and said, ‘What are we going to do here?’ We have a young family ourselves,” Julie McInerney said.

Their idea started simple at first. They made handmade tents for sleepovers. A way to celebrate birthdays at home since many places were closed.

The couple used their three children as product testers to see what worked and what didn’t. It didn’t take long for the business to take off.

“It’s been amazing,” Julie McInerney said. “It’s really been word of mouth.”

As their tent parties started to grow in popularity they started to customize for the client. Spa themes, game themes, anything.

“A lot of clients come to me and say, ‘Here is my budget. Here is a theme. Go for it.’ And then we have our own themes that we offer,” Julie McInerney said.

As they were setting up parties for younger children, they noticed older kids wanted to have tent parties too. That is why they’re open to any age -- even adults.

Olivia Burton worked with Sweet Mitten Dreams to celebrate her 18th birthday in Washington Township.

“I’m having a big party ‘cause I didn’t exactly have, like, a huge 16th birthday party and also COVID ruined by 17th too. So I am having a big 18th, especially ‘cause it’s a big milestone, you know?” Olivia Burton said.

The party involves a glamping tent for Olivia Burton and her friends as well as an outdoor movie. A party at home, even though businesses are opening back up. Families like the Burtons are really liking the idea.

Party planning, making memories for others and creating a family-run businesses. Not bad for an idea that just started with a tent sleepover.

Sweet Mitten Dreams is doing about six to eight parties a weekend. They spend the weekdays prepping, washing the tents and coming up with theme ideas.

You can find more information on Sweet Mitten Dreams by clicking here. They also have an Instagram page.