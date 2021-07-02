Southfield police seek missing 32-year-old woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for Jasmine Royal, a 32-year-old woman who was last seen June 17.

According to authorities, she was last seen walking out of her home without saying anything to her family. Her family said it is unlike her to leave home without telling anyone where she was going.

She was last seen wearing a grey leggings, a white shirt and sandals. Police said she has multiple tattoos, including a yellow lily on her left arm.

Her vehicle is described as a 2010 brown Kia Forte with Michigan license plate DVP 2924.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine Royal or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, report number 21-22454.

