Fire crews respond to reported house explosion in Warren on July 4, 2021.

WARREN, Mich. – Authorities in Warren are dealing with the aftermath of a suspected house explosion Sunday evening.

It happened at a residence on Villa Pointe Drive, near Schoenherr Road.

Consumers Energy said the gas has been shut off. The cause of the damage is still under investigation.

According to the Warren Fire Department, the body of a man was found in a basement, buried with debris.

Further details were not released at the time.

Fire crews respond to reported house explosion in Warren on July 4, 2021. (WDIV)

