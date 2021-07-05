1 dead, multiple residences damaged in Warren house explosion

WARREN, Mich. – A house explosion claimed the life of one and impacted many others living on Villa Pointe Drive in Warren Sunday evening.

Authorities said that at about 6:12 p.m., for some reason, a double condo suddenly blew up out of nowhere. Neighbors shot cell phone video that captured how intense the flames were following the initial explosion.

“Two condos have been completely obliterated. Unfortunately, there is one deceased male,” said Warren Fire commissioner Wilbert McAdams. “We found the owner in the basement.”

Investigators can’t say for certain what the cause of the explosion may be. However, multiple neighbors said they could smell the odor of natural gas before the explosion.

“It was a big build up of natural gas,” said one neighbor.

Cheryle Shaffer was inside her home right next to the double condo when it exploded. Her entire roof caved in.

“The whole ceiling and walls, Everything came down on me,” Shaffer said. “I thought I was dreaming for a half second.”

She had to crawl out through broken glass out of the front window of her home, escaping with several minor cuts.

Vibrations from the explosion could be felt blocks away -- making it a similar story for over a dozen homes nearby with damage. Lots of broken glass, destroyed furniture and for Kenneth Bush, a damaged workstation.

“My tool shelves in my garage, everything came off. Our door jams are blown off,” added Bush.

For people living nearby, this will be an Independence Day that they’ll never forget. Many of them stepped outside of their home to witness the incident that unfortunately had to happen on the holiday. The owner of the condo where the explosion happened -- a man identified in his 40′s -- was found in the basement under debris and 5 feet of water.

“With that explosion, If anyone was in occupancy, God rest their souls,” Bush concluded.

A lot of the area is without gas and power as a precaution while fire officials try to discover an official cause of the explosion. As you can imagine, it’s not easy for these people to continuously hear fireworks after this happened.

At the time of this article’s publication, Consumer’s Energy is saying they have not found anything that could have caused the explosion.

