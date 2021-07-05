Canton woman celebrates 110th Birthday on Fourth of July

CANTON, Mich. – Bonita Gibson celebrated her 110th birthday Sunday afternoon at the Waltonwood Carriage Park in Canton.

She was surrounded by good friends and lots of family -- her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around the room, as were reminders of the milestone events she had seen in her lifetime.

It’s difficult to wrap your head around how much the world has changed over the course of Bonita’s life. She pretty much has seen it all, which is why she was stumped when she was asked if there was anything she’d like to do that she hadn’t done before. Her bucket list has all the boxes checked.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video above.

