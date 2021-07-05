Experts weigh in on keeping children safe around bonfires, grills this summer

DETROIT – Many families enjoy spending time at backyard barbeques or gathered around a bonfire, which puts more children and teens suffering accidental burns.

Doctors who treat burns want parents to understand how common they are and what they can do to reduce the risk of injury.

“We see a fair share, frankly speaking, of touching the grill touching the surface, food falling over. All of those are pretty common occurrences unfortunately,” Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Dr. Purva Grover said.

Grover said she’s seen all kinds of burn injuries over the years at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. She said small children often get too close to the grill or the firepit. That’s when they can accidentally grab something or be hit by falling food. She said constant adult supervision is key.

For older kids and teens fire pits pose a major risk. That age group is often tempted to throw random items into the fire, which can be incredibly dangerous.

Safety experts warn that trash, plastic, cardboard, wet wood and accelerants should never be used. Fire pits also pose a major threat after the flames die down. Embers can stay hot enough to cause a severe burn for up to 12 hours. Pouring water on embers until they cool completely reduces that risk.

Very minor burns can be washed with cool water and wrapped in gauze. Seek help immediately for anything serious.