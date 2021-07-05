Oakland County grandma suspected of child abuse after runaway boy found with injuries

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County grandmother is suspected of abusing her grandchildren after a runaway 12-year-old boy she reported missing was found with injuries, police said.

Deputies were called at 7:11 a.m. Monday (July 5) to a home on Canary Hill Drive in Orion Township, according to authorities.

A 63-year-old Orion Township woman told deputies that she woke up around 7 a.m. and noticed her 12-year-old grandson was missing from the trailer and the back door was open. She had taken custody of the child, and he had run away before, according to the grandmother.

Authorities began searching for the boy, and a K-9 tracked his scent to another address on Canary Hill Drive, officials said. The boy was not located at that address, police said.

Ad

Deputies checked the home of the boy’s biological mother in Pontiac, but he wasn’t there, according to officials.

At around noon, a resident who lives in on Mockingbird Lane called police and said a boy had knocked on her door and asked for food, authorities said. Police said the child was identified as the missing 12-year-old boy.

Deputies said the boy had visible injuries and told them he was being abused by his grandmother. Child Protective Services removed the child and his 10-year-old sister from the home, according to authorities.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Police named the grandmother a suspect in the case, and the investigation continues.