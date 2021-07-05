Unidentified man found shot in street on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An unknown man was reportedly found in the street on Detroit’s west side after being shot Sunday night.

Detroit police say an investigation is underway after an unidentified man, possibly in his 20s, was found shot on the street in the area of St. Marys and Keeler streets at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or any additional details regarding the incident. No additional information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-Speak Up.

