Police: Southfield hit-and-run driver kills man in wheelchair

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking a driver accused of fatally hitting a man in Southfield, then driving away early Sunday morning.

According to Southfield police, a 28-year-old Southfield man was in a wheelchair when a vehicle hit him in the area of Martha Washington and George Washington drives, near 10 Mile and Southfield roads, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on July 4.

Police arrived at the scene at about 6:47 a.m. Sunday and found the Southfield man, who has been identified as Tarrie Daniel, had been struck by a vehicle. Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are looking for the driver of a Jaguar that is possibly silver in color. The car should have “significant accident damage” to the front area of the vehicle, officials said.

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police detective Scott Dickey at 248-796-5408.

