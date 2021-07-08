Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- July 8, 2021

DETROIT – Storms moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday caused more power outages for the area -- and more severe storms are possible Thursday.

As of 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, more than 118,500 DTE Energy customers were without power, mainly in Oakland and Macomb counties.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Officials say more than 70 crews are currently in the field working to restore power.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm