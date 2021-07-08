Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- July 8, 2021

DETROIT – Storms moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday caused more power outages for the area -- and more severe storms are possible Thursday.
As of 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, more than 118,500 DTE Energy customers were without power, mainly in Oakland and Macomb counties.
You can check the DTE outage map here.
Officials say more than 70 crews are currently in the field working to restore power.
Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines.Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.