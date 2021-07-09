Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith returns to court for hearing in embezzlement case

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith faced a judge Friday for a preliminary hearing in an embezzling case.

He pleaded guilty to federal obstruction of justice charges and is headed to prison, but the hearing was in connection with the state embezzlement case pending against him.

The preliminary hearing in Clinton Township is expected to last two days and include more than a dozen witnesses.

Smith has been charged with 10 felonies, including racketeering and five counts of embezzlement. The 54-year-old reportedly spent the money between 2012 and 2018.

Smith is accused of using the funds to throw parties, getting a security system for his house and donations to various nonprofits -- including his children’s school.

It’s alleged that Smith spent up to $600,000 from four secret accounts, which Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said amounted to a slush fund.

Smith’s former chiefs of staff -- as well as other county officials -- are expected to be called in to testify.

If convicted, Smith could face decades behind bars.

