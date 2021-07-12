4 catalytic converter thieves arrested in Michigan, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four men who have been stealing catalytic converters, some in multiple states, were arrested in Michigan, police said.

Waterford Township police reported a number of catalytic converter thefts, including 11 that were taken overnight from vehicles at Waterford Mitsubishi on 5900 Highland Road.

Detectives identified two people involved in the thefts and connected them to similar crimes around Michigan and in Indiana, according to authorities. Three men were arrested while stealing four catalytic converters in Charlotte, Michigan, officials said.

Christopher Ray Clark, 32; James A. Stewart, 57; and Keith Robert Lueneberg, 42; were arrested and charged with four counts each of larceny from a motor vehicle, according to police. They were arraigned 56A District Court in Charlotte and are being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Clark and another man, Jaylyn Raymond Redmond, 25, were charged in the Waterford Township Mitsubishi thefts. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 11-count warrants for larceny from a motor vehicle for both men.

Redmond was arrested at his Southfield home. He was arraigned at 51st District Court in Waterford Township and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Clark is expected to be arraigned on charges in the near future.

Clark and Redmond were out on bond in Indiana for similar thefts when they were arrested in Michigan, authorities said.