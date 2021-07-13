Lawyers for victims in Flint water lawsuit make case for more money in settlement

FLINT, Mich. – On Monday, lawyers for the residents of Flint got the chance to make their case saying the $650 million settlement with the state over the water crisis just isn’t enough.

In total 50,000 people have signed up to get a share and plenty of them aren’t happy with a host of issues including $200 million set aside for legal fees.

Flint, is still struggling to deal with the impact of the water crisis. Now the battle over money. Starting Monday in court attorneys representing the victims argued for more money. Soon the victims themselves will share their stories.

Here’s a look at the numbers.

50,000 + registered

Money mainly for children, businesses impacted by lead water crisis

$640 million settlement deal

Lawyers want 32% legal fees

Balance approximately $435 million

When the deal was first announced the governor showed optimism.

“It’s our obligation to get the best deal for the children and families of Flint,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But since then some including Flint’s former mayor say the number should be closer to $1 billion.

“It’s simply not enough for those who have suffered,” said former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released this statement.

“Our state owes the people of Flint a path toward healing, not a drawn out legal back-and-forth. I remain hopeful this agreement will receive final approval in order to put us all on that path. We acknowledge no amount of money will ever erase the damage done, but this settlement should serve as a reminder of our commitment to Flint residents, the city and its future,” said Nessel.

