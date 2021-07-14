Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit tech company wins $1 million in Black Ambition Initiative contest

Livegistics is a minority-owned company

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit entrepreneurs win national prize aimed at spurring Black-owned tech startups

DETROITLivegistics is a new minority-owned technology company based out of Detroit.

The company is owned by Justin Turk and Andre Davis. The company was founded in 2017 with the goal of helping companies replace their paper records with technological ones.

“We believe that bringing technology to the construction market specifically for civil and demolition projects, inbound and outbound material tracking to wasteland fills,” Turk said.

They want to bridge the gaps between civil construction, demolition, waste management and logistics.

“People loved our application during COVID. Our company grew during COVID because it’s paperless,” Davis said.

They said the company is growing again after they entered the Black Ambition Initiative presented by entertainer Pharrel Williams. It’s a program that provides a pathway to success for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs who are starting an early-stage tech, design or healthcare business.

“We had 43 minutes left when we hit that submit button,” Davis said.

They recently found out that they won.

“We knew we had a great opportunity. Obviously you don’t go into this thinking you’re going to walk away with $1 million but when it actually happens you’re like, ‘Wow. We just won $1 million,’” Turk said. “The city of Detroit can be proud that the Black Ambition Competition looked at every state in the country and they decided that the best-case scenario to spend $1 million was in Detroit.”

