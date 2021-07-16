Cloudy icon
Here’s why city of Dearborn sounded its sirens during today’s storms

City alerting residents to possibilities of flooding, dangerous driving conditions

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A warning siren.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The city of Dearborn sounded its sirens during Friday’s storms to alert residents about the possibilities of flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Sirens sounded at noon and 12:30 p.m. Friday (July 16) as heavy rainfall continued across Metro Detroit. The intensity and duration of the rain prompted the city to sound the sirens.

Residents are reminded to monitor their basements and be cautious driving due to flooded streets.

Anything of value should be taken off the floor of basements, city officials said. Everyone should avoid driving, if possible.

Residents do not need to remove vehicles from the streets, the city announced.

City officials are monitoring the sewer systems.

