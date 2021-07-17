Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities look for missing 14-year-old girl from Pontiac

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Jada Tillman
Jada Tillman (WDIV)

PONTIAC – Authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Jada Tillman was last seen leaving her aunt’s house, located near the intersection of Whittemore and Shirley streets. Police said her aunt went to check on her niece at about 5 a.m. and could not find her. Upon checking her surveillance camera footage Saturday, police said the aunt saw her niece leave the home and walk out of sight.

Jada TillmanDetails
Age14 years old
Height5 feet, 8 inches
WeightAbout 135 pounds

Anyone who has seen Jada Tillman or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

