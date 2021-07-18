Fire at Belleville storage facility burns boat, motor homes, trailers

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A fire broke out Sunday at a storage facility in Belleville at the edge of Augusta Township, destroying several motor homes and trailers.

Augusta Township fire Chief David Music said Sunday that someone was working on a motor home parked at Mitchel’s Storage on Rawsonville Road near Willow Road. The person was reportedly checking on the mobile home and decided to start it up, and that’s when it caught fire.

Music says that because the vehicles were parked so close to one another, the fire spread quickly. At least two mobile homes, two trailers and a boat were scorched in the fire.

See footage of the aftermath in the video above.

Firefighters had to request backup and a tanker truck to help put out the flames, as the location is far from the road and authorities were unable to utilize fire hydrants. Firefighters from other local departments responded, and together they were able to extinguish the flames.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the fire. One firefighter was being treated for heat exhaustion, but is expected to be OK.

