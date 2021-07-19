Partly Cloudy icon
Car crashes into house in Sterling Heights; driver had medical emergency on 19 Mile Road

1 person was inside car, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A car crashed into a house July 19, 2021, at Freeport Drive and 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A car crashed into a house Monday in Sterling Heights, officials said.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. Monday (July 19) in the area of Freeport Drive and 19 Mile Road, according to authorities.

A driver was heading east on 19 Mile Road when she had a medical emergency, struck the embankment and crashed into the house, according to the homeowner.

Police said the driver was the only person inside the car. She is being treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, the homeowner told Local 4.

There were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt, according to officials.

