Money Monday: Local expert to offer financial education for women at upcoming seminars

DETROIT – On every Money Monday segment Local 4 News offers information on useful financial literacy events.

There is also a lot of information on fee only financial planners.

Over the next couple of months a Metro Detroit one-fee-only financial planner is going to be putting on seminars particularly for women of all ages.

Julie Quick of cultivate financial wellness of White Lake is a fee only certified financial planner.

She is also a certified divorce advisor.

From July 20 at 6 p.m. and then July 22 at noon Quick will hold a free zoom seminar called Cultivate Your Financial Comeback Post Divorce.

It can be a very long and emotional road back from divorce. She will have some great advice for you.

Then from Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 26 at noon she will hold a seminar called Retirement Reimagined again aimed at women who need to get excited, motivated and serious about managing their money.

That will happen at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. Then again on Sep. 30 at noon she will take a look at financial planning pre-divorce, what you need to know before the lawyers get involved.

Check out the virtual summer series of financial education for women by clicking here.

