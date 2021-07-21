Man charged with second-degree murder in Sterling Heights crash that killed teenager

Robert Edward Zbikowski has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on July 3, 2021, in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man involved in a Sterling Heights crash that resulted in the death of a teenage boy has been charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Police said Patryk Koziol, 17, was driving west on 18 Mile Road at 5:58 a.m. July 3. When he entered the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue, his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Dodge Durango heading north on Van Dyke, according to authorities.

Patryk Koziol

Firefighters extracted Koziol from the wreckage and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Durango has been identified as Robert Edward Zbikowski, 37, of North Branch, according to officials.

Police said Zbikowski was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

On Friday (July 16), Zbikowski was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the crash. He is being held on $100,000 cash bond or 10%. If released, he has to wear a GPS tether and must not communicate with the victim’s family.