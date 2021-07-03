17-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A fatal collision closed down an intersection in Sterling Heights for several hours Saturday.

According to authorities, the crash happened at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and 18 Mile Road, near Ford’s Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center (formerly the Van Dyke Transmission Plant).

Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound on 18 Mile Road when he was struck in the intersection by a northbound Dodge Durango. The teen was transported to the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Durango did not suffer life threatening injuries, but was transported to a hospital to be treated. They have been taken into police custody.

Police believe alcohol and drug use could have been factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.

More: Macomb County news