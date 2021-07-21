Mostly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit restaurant owner’s Facebook page restored after being shut down over name

Restaurant owner Tom Brady says Facebook shut down his page for impersonating Super Bowl champion Tom Brady

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

The Facebook page of Jim Brady’s restaurant owner, Tom Brady, has been restored after he said the site shut it down for impersonating 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

The page was restored after Local 4 reported on the issue Monday, July 19.

“The reason the profile was disabled is because Mr. Brady had NFL Quarter Tom Brady as his profile photo and as a header image on his page. Mr. Brady was not using his actual photo,” read a statement from Facebook.

Brady said he changed his profile to the NFL quarterback after he won the Super Bowl and forgot that he left it up.

“I’ve been Tom Brady longer than he’s been Tom Brady,” he said on Monday. “I’ve been Tom Brady for 53 years. They’ve cut me off at the knees.”

Brady said the social media website is one of his best marketing tools. He said he sent Facebook everything it asked for to verify his identity, but the site rejected the appeal.

Locations are open in Royal Oak and in Ann Arbor right now.

