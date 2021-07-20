'I've been Tom Brady longer': Metro Detroit restaurant owner's Facebook page shut down over name

The owner of the restaurant Jim Brady’s, who happens to have the name Tom Brady, said Facebook has shut down his page for impersonating 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’ve been Tom Brady longer than he’s been Tom Brady,” said Tom Brady, restaurant owner. “I’ve been Tom Brady for 53 years. They’ve cut me off at the knees.”

Brady said Facebook is one of his best marketing tools.

“It’s like a virtual table visit,” Brady said of his personal page.

Brady said he sent Facebook everything they asked for to verify his identity, but Facebook rejected the appeal.

Locations are open in Royal Oak and in Ann Arbor right now. The American restaurant and pub is a homage to the 1954 original location on 7 Mile and Greenfield.

Watch Shawn Ley’s full report in the video player above.

Related: Ann Arbor’s Jim Brady’s restaurant reopens with new menus